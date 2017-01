Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys have captured footage of over-inflated footballs and soccer balls exploding in super slow motion. The slow motion segments were filmed at 28,000fps using a powerful Phantom v2511 camera.

It’s usually footballs that are doing damage to Dan’s head. In this episode, Dan gets revenge.