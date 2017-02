Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conan O’Brien sent Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to Washington D.C. to cover the Inauguration event and talk with the crowd. In doing so, Triumph managed to gather hilarious outtakes that are just as funny as the finished video.

Triumph finds more Trump supporters to poop on and crashes the inaugural concert in outtakes from his hard-hitting report.