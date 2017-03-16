No-logram, Eerie Interactive Ghost Projections Made Using Fine Water Particles and Custom Nozzles

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

No-logram is a project by Brussels, Belgium visual artist Joanie Lemercier where he creates eerie, yet awesome, interactive ghost projections using fine water particles, high pressure gaz and custom nozzles. His tracking technology used in the project allows himself and others to either become part of or manipulate the projections.

I’m now developing a technique using super fine particles of water, high pressure gaz and custom nozzles, to create true volumetric projections, and build large installations in public spaces. Technically there is no limitation in size / scale.

I use common tracking technologies (depth sensor and image analysis) to allow interaction between the user/audience and the projections. (read more)