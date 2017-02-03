NFL Football Players Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live

A group of pro football players like Odell Beckham Jr., J.J. Watt, and DeMarco Murray read mean tweets about themselves on the second NFL edition of Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Here is part one of NFL players reading mean tweets from 2014.
by Justin Page
