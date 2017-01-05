Laughing Squid

Netflix Reboots the Classic TV Series ‘One Day at a Time’ With a Different But Wonderful Premise

Netflix and the great Norman Lear have rebooted the classic television series One Day at a Time, which ran from 1975-1984 about a newly divorced woman (Bonnie Franklin) raising her two daughters (Valerie Bertinelli, Mackenzie Phillips) alone. The Netflix version of the series features a newly-separated Cuban-American woman who served in the military (Justina Machado) and enlists her mother (Rita Moreno) to help raise a teenage daughter (Isabella Gomez) and a pre-teen son (Marcel Ruiz). Schneider (Todd Grinnell) remains an intrinsic part of the show. The series premieres on Friday, January 6, 2017

When no one else is there to tell you you’re wrong, there’s always family. Nobody puts the love in tough love quite like the Alvarez family. One Day at a Time, a new show from legendary producer Norman Lear, premieres exclusively on Netflix January 6.

The opening theme and closing credits of the first season of the original iteration of the series.

