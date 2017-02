Netflix announced that the mysterious drama series “The OA” has been renewed for second season with a campaign of ominously ethereal teaser trailers, although a premiere date has not been decided as of yet.

Something always survives. Coming: The OA Part II.

A video posted by The OA (@the_oa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:49am PST

A video posted by The OA (@the_oa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:51am PST