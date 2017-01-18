NBC Officially Brings the Groundbreaking Series ‘Will & Grace’ Back for a Limited Ten Episode Run in 2018

Inspired by the enormous popularity of the cast in-character reunion during the 2016 election, the NBC network has officially announced that the forward-thinking, groundbreaking series Will & Grace is officially returning to television for a limited 10-episode run during the 2017/18 season. The series originally ran from 1998-2006, for eight seasons and played a big part in bringing LGBTQ awareness to mainstream American audiences.

TV’s favorite foursome is back for 10 episodes during the 2017/18 season! #WillAndGrace https://t.co/r3Je6WmKCF — NBC (@nbc) January 18, 2017

I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps. VIDEO: https://t.co/L04RivTO8E — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) January 18, 2017

Okay, NOW it's official! Will & Grace – The Reunion is Coming https://t.co/2rSlObBYDt via @YouTube — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 18, 2017

The pre-election 2016 in-character reunion.