NBC Officially Brings the Groundbreaking Series ‘Will & Grace’ Back for a Limited Ten Episode Run in 2018

Inspired by the enormous popularity of the cast in-character reunion during the 2016 election, the NBC network has officially announced that the forward-thinking, groundbreaking series Will & Grace is officially returning to television for a limited 10-episode run during the 2017/18 season. The series originally ran from 1998-2006, for eight seasons and played a big part in bringing LGBTQ awareness to mainstream American audiences.

The pre-election 2016 in-character reunion.

