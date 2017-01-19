Narragansett Beer Launches ‘The Unnamable Black Lager’ In Honor of the Classic HP Lovecraft Story

A photo posted by Narragansett Beer (@gansettbeer) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:39am PST

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island brewery Narragansett Beer has added a sixth brew to their H.P. Lovecraft series that honors legendary horror author and native of Providence. Taking its name from one of the author’s most famous stories, The Unnamable Black Lager is a dark, “roasty brew that has hints of toffee, caramel, coffee and dark chocolate”. The bottle art was conceived on a mysterious night, locked in a spooky mausoleum.

Locked inside of a deserted mausoleum, Randolph Carter and Rhode Island artist Jarrett McPhee stood under candlelight with two cans of The Unnamable Black Lager in their hands. There, immersed in darkness at the request of Narragansett Beer, the pair wondered why they had agreed to go to such great lengths in order to illustrate the label for Narragansett’s fifth chapter and sixth release in its Lovecraft Series.

This spooky lager is being introduced on January 19, 2017, the 208th birthday of fellow author Edgar Allen Poe.

