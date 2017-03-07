Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Musician Rob Scallon Shares Everything He Knows About Playing Slap on His Signature Chapman Guitar

by at on

Rob Scallon

The incredibly talented Rob Scallon gave a helpful in-studio lesson in which he shared both visually and verbally everything he “knows about playing slap” on his brand new signature Chapman Guitar.

Inspired and designed by one of the USA’s most talented musicians and creative minds, the Rob Scallon 8-String ML1-8RS is by far the most ambitious signature model Chapman Guitars has taken up. Full of great features and incredibly solid neck-through construction, this guitar will find its way into the guitar aficionado culture and stay there for a very, very long time.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.