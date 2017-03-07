Musician Rob Scallon Shares Everything He Knows About Playing Slap on His Signature Chapman Guitar

The incredibly talented Rob Scallon gave a helpful in-studio lesson in which he shared both visually and verbally everything he “knows about playing slap” on his brand new signature Chapman Guitar.

Inspired and designed by one of the USA’s most talented musicians and creative minds, the Rob Scallon 8-String ML1-8RS is by far the most ambitious signature model Chapman Guitars has taken up. Full of great features and incredibly solid neck-through construction, this guitar will find its way into the guitar aficionado culture and stay there for a very, very long time.