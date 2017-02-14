Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Musician Plays an Uplifting Acoustic Bass Cover of ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ From Toy Story

by at on

Talented musician Davie504, whose work we’ve written about in the past, has taken upon himself to play an uplifting acoustic bass cover of the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the movie Toy Story.

A post shared by Let's Funk! (@davie504) on

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.