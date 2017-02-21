Musician Performs a Hilarious Multi-Track Cover of ‘Yakety’ on Kazoo

Eric of EricsWurld performed a hilarious version of the classic Boots Randolph song “Yakety” (also the theme from Benny Hill) on kazoo with and amazing multi-instrument background accompaniment, all played by him. While not at the same level as Glenn Campbell shredding the tune on guitar, Eric’s performance was still quite impressive.
Ever wonder what Hell sounds like?
Eric is also looking for constructive feedback on his version of the Mile’s Davis iconic classic “So What“.
This is Miles Davis’ legendary solo on So What. Please help me get inducted into the Jazz Hall of Fame.