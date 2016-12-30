Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Musician Andrew Huang Performs Hit Songs From 2016 With Household Items

by at on

Talented musician Andrew Huang has created a wonderful music video where he performs hit songs released in 2016 with all sorts of ordinary household items. Andrew‘s catchy medley is available to download on Patreon for all of his supporters.

About these ads


  

A few things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.