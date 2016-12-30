Musician Andrew Huang Performs Hit Songs From 2016 With Household Items

Talented musician Andrew Huang has created a wonderful music video where he performs hit songs released in 2016 with all sorts of ordinary household items. Andrew‘s catchy medley is available to download on Patreon for all of his supporters.
by Justin Page at on
