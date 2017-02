“Muppet Muppet Land” by Funny or Die replaces La La Land star Ryan Gosling with Kermit the Frog by editing together clips from the film and various Muppet projects.

The critically acclaimed movie La La Land gets a last minute update with Kermit The Frog replacing Ryan Gosling as the love interest of Mia (Emma Stone). Watch as a struggling actress and a frog pursue their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. This is Muppet Muppet Land.