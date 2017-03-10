Laughing Squid

Miniature Papercraft Models of Early Analog Synthesizers and Recording Equipment

Prototypes

Adelaide, Australia artist Dan McPharlin has created an “Analogue Miniature” series featuring his brilliant collection of miniature papercraft models of early analog synthesizers and recording equipment. Dan’s entire series of papercraft sculptures are available to view on Flickr.

Produced between 2006 and 2009, the Analogue Miniatures series was my attempt to pay tribute to early synthesizers and analogue recording equipment. Rather than replicating existing machines, the focus was on creating a revisionist history where analogue technology continued to flourish uninterrupted.

Each piece was hand-made from framing matt-boards, paper, plastic sheeting, string and rubber bands.

Untitled

Untitled

Paul's Set

Electronic Ensemble

Hexatron

Moog Acid

Pocket Synths

via Strictly Paper, Colossal

