Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys pour mesmerizing red-hot 1,200° molten copper and film it at 1,000 fps. The metal splashes and splatters as it hits the ground, and a stray droplet even catches Free on the hand during the shoot.

Gav and Dan know that liquids always look mesmerising in slow motion. Liquids that are self illuminating, though? Even better. This was filmed in a room full of loud high frequency noise, so audio has been crushed slightly so your ear holes don’t fall out.