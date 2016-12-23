Maymo the Lemon Beagle Pushes His Sister Penny in a Shopping Cart in an All Around Town Adventure

On a nice day, Maymo the Lemon Beagle decided that he and his little sister Penny needed some fresh air, so he packed her up in a shopping cart that he pushed around and about the town, stopping at several locations along the way. All that exercise gave the two dogs a mighty appetite, so they stopped at the drive-through, stuffed their adorable little faces before heading home.

