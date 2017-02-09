Matt Smith and Claire Foy of ‘The Crown’ Translate Polite British Phrases Into Their Actual Meanings

Actors Matt Smith and Claire Foy of the royal Netflix series The Crown sat down to an amusing game in which one would read aloud a polite British phrase and the other would translate it into its actual meaning. For example, when one said “It’s not quite what I had in mind”, the other would say “I hate it. It’s revolting.”. When Smith’s one of responses became a bit off-color, a sweet little Welsh corgi (the queen’s favorite dog) barked in its place.

