Masterpieces Never Sleep, Brilliant Concept Sleep Masks With Eyes From Great Dutch Works of Art

Belarusian graphic artist Lesha Limonov has created the wonderfully whimsical “Masterpieces Never Sleep” line of concept sleep masks decorated with the eyes from characters featured in great Dutch works of art. Limonov submitted this brilliant project for consideration of the 2017 International Rijksstudio Award at Rijkmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

When night begins and the museum halls turn empty, the art masterpieces stay awake and look from the darkness. Till the morning they don’t close their eyes, monitoring what happens around. By trying on the mask with painting character’s eyes, you can be sure that you’ll see true masterpieces in your dream! And your dream will be under protection, cuz painting heroes stay awake guarding your rest.

Night Watch

via So Bad So Good

