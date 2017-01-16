Mark Hamill Is Reunited With His Prop Lightsaber From Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Comic-Con HQ shared a very cool video clip with GeekTyrant, from an upcoming episode of Mark Hamill‘s new Pop Culture Quest series, that features Prop Store‘s Brandon Alinger reuniting Hamill with his original lightsaber prop from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Here’s a description of the upcoming episode:

There was a time before the internet where collecting required a boots-on-ground approach. Collector Brandon Alinger took this phase to the next level when he convinced his family to travel to Tunisia in search of movie props. Follow along as Brandon explains the extreme lengths he's gone to obtain some of the most notable movie props in the history of Hollywood Cinema.