Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Mark Hamill Is Reunited With His Prop Lightsaber From Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

by at on

Comic-Con HQ shared a very cool video clip with GeekTyrant, from an upcoming episode of Mark Hamill‘s new Pop Culture Quest series, that features Prop Store‘s Brandon Alinger reuniting Hamill with his original lightsaber prop from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Here’s a description of the upcoming episode:

There was a time before the internet where collecting required a boots-on-ground approach. Collector Brandon Alinger took this phase to the next level when he convinced his family to travel to Tunisia in search of movie props. Follow along as Brandon explains the extreme lengths he’s gone to obtain some of the most notable movie props in the history of Hollywood Cinema. (read more)

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.