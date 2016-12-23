MalBark, ZinfanTail and CharDOGnay ‘Wines’ That Allow Dogs Enjoy a Glass With Their Humans

A photo posted by Apollo Peak™ (@apollopeak) on Dec 7, 2016 at 7:05am PST

Apollo Creek in Denver, Colorado, the same company behind the clever line of wines created for the sophisticated feline palate, has unveiled a new product line more suited to a dog’s sensibility. The MalBark, ZinfanTail and CharDOGnay are all made with dog-friendly, safe organic ingredients that include a breath freshener. The best feature that comes with each of these products is that human and animal can enjoy a well-deserved glass of wine together.

Why Drink Alone?! Pet Lovers, rejoice – there’s now a wine for your furry friends. Made at 5,300′ in the foothills of Colorado , we are the makers of the original cat wine and the original dog wine lines designed to entice even the most picky of pets.

