Love Army for Somalia, Social Media Stars Partner With Turkish Airlines to Fly Needed Food to Somalia

Social media celebrities such as Jérôme Jarre, Casey Neistat, Chakabars, Juanpa Zarita along with actor/director Ben Stiller partnered with Turkish Airlines to charter one plane at a time to carry much needed food staples to those who are starving in Somalia. The first flight is taking off on March 27, 2017. The project, entitled Love Army for Somalia, is raising funds through GoFundMe in order to keep this project going.

This movement started with a crazy idea, what if we could convince Turkish Airlines to let us use one of their flights to Somalia? And fill it with food! One shipment – providing immediate relief for immediate need. Everyone of us posted a 2 minute video asking our audience for their help. After a couple of hours, Turkish Airlines approached us with a positive answer !!Not only they are making available a full cargo flight that can fly 60 TONS OF FOOD, but they agreed to let us ship food containers on their commercial aircraft to Somalia, UNTIL THE END OF THE FAMINE !!!One airplane at a time – one shipment at a time !!!