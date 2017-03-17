Love Army for Somalia, Social Media Stars Partner With Turkish Airlines to Fly Needed Food to Somalia

Social media celebrities such as Jérôme Jarre, Casey Neistat, Chakabars, Juanpa Zarita along with actor/director Ben Stiller partnered with Turkish Airlines to charter one plane at a time to carry much needed food staples to those who are starving in Somalia. The first flight is taking off on March 27, 2017. The project, entitled Love Army for Somalia, is raising funds through GoFundMe in order to keep this project going.
This movement started with a crazy idea, what if we could convince Turkish Airlines to let us use one of their flights to Somalia? And fill it with food! One shipment – providing immediate relief for immediate need. Everyone of us posted a 2 minute video asking our audience for their help. After a couple of hours, Turkish Airlines approached us with a positive answer !!Not only they are making available a full cargo flight that can fly 60 TONS OF FOOD, but they agreed to let us ship food containers on their commercial aircraft to Somalia, UNTIL THE END OF THE FAMINE !!!One airplane at a time – one shipment at a time !!!
We ?Somalia. We got the call for this meaningful flight. @jeromejarre @redhourben @ELJuanpazurita #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia
— Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) March 16, 2017
Ready for take off to help Somalia ? ? @jeromejarre @redhourben @chakabars @eljuanpazurita #LoveArmyForSomalia #TurkishAirlines4Somalia pic.twitter.com/srVkpDYi09
— Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) March 17, 2017
We did it
We got a plane
Now we need food
Please share this ?
Donate here https://t.co/UMWmJ63ofd #lovearmyforsomalia pic.twitter.com/8WFOCKFFLP
— Chakabars (@chakabars) March 17, 2017
THANKS @TurkishAirlines for THE PLANE!!
TWITTER MADE IT HAPPEN!
NOW LET'S FILL IT W/ FOOD!https://t.co/EepJeCbKVA#LoveArmyForSomalia pic.twitter.com/muYAM9iQLQ
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 17, 2017
Quarterback Colin Kapernick is also onboard with the project.
We got the plane! Now it's time to raise funds for food and water. You can donate at https://t.co/5BzrLjT3SO #LoveArmyForSomalia pic.twitter.com/sAKX2t9tdd
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 17, 2017