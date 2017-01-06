Lisa Farrall’s Stunning Afro Hairdresser of the Year Finalist Collection for the 2016 British Hair Awards

Lisa Farrall, a multi-award winning British weave artist and 2016 Afro Stylist of The Year, shared her absolutely stunning “Amour” collection. This collection made quite an impression as a finalist at the 2016 British Hairdressing Awards. The dramatic styles were complimented with makeup by Suhyun Kang-Emery and artfully captured by talented photographer Luke Nugent.
This collection is about embracing women and empowering women. Highlighting the beauty and strength of the female form and knowing with great hair we can conquer the world. embrace who you are, embrace your hair. Be unique. Be beautiful. Be you.