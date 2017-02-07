Lena Dunham Answers 73 Random Questions While Showing off Her Home and Poodles

Lena Dunham answers 73 random questions by Joe Sabia for Vogue while showing off her home and poodles. Dunham even fields a question asked by Neil Patrick Harris who answered his own series of questions in 2016.
by Glen Tickle at on
