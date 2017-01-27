Lash Clock, A Silent Timepiece With Soft Lashes That Gently Indicate Seconds, Minutes and Hours

French designer Bina Baitel has created the Lash Clock, a beautiful circular contemplative timepiece that employs soft fiber “lashes” to gently and silently indicate the passing of seconds, minutes and hours in a calming, meditative manner.

In between a meditation device and a clock, Lash Clock offers a new experience in the perception of time. It ignores the stressful codes we are used to when facing the passing of time. Numbers, clock hands and ticking sounds disappear, allowing us to contemplate time instead of enduring it. At first sight, Lash Clock appears like an indefinite and static object. But if you take a closer look, you can perceive a slight movement. By focusing a little more, you realize that fibers straighten up by slowly moving away one from the other. Gently brushing time, Lash Clock also fills the practical everyday clock function of reading time. Minutes can be read thanks to the gap created by a fiber that straightens up every second. Hours are marked by a slightly wider gap.

The Lash Clock will be on display at the “Time Telling” exhibition at Le Grand Hornu in Boussu, Belgium through Sunday, April 30, 2017.

via designboom