CineFix released a new episode of 8-Bit Cinema where they retell the story of La La Land as an old-school 8-bit animated video game. This animated episode was created by Norwood Cheek and Dilara Mundy.

La La Land has taken over the Oscars, so now’s a great time to brush up on the classic video game! Play your way through Seb and Mia’s 8-Bit romance in this old school RPG.