Kyle MacLachlan Returns as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in New Teaser Trailer for Twin Peaks

Showtime has released a teaser trailer featuring Kyle MacLachlan returning 25 years later to reprise his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks. The 18 part limited series debuts on May 21, 2017.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new SHOWTIME limited event series picks up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.