King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, An Adventure Film About Arthur Fighting to Claim His Stolen Birthright

Warner Bros. released an epic trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, an upcoming adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Joby Harold. The exciting trailer follows young King Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) and his crew as they fight on the streets to reclaim Arthur’s birthright that was stolen from him as a child. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is scheduled to charge its way into theaters on May 12th, 2017.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

image via King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

