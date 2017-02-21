Keepers Hand-Raise a Teeny Tiny Baby Antelope at the Chester Zoo After the Death of His Mother

A teeny-tiny baby Kirk’s dik-dik antelope named Thanos wiggled his adorable little nose in anticipation of his next meal at the Chester Zoo in Upton-by-Chester in Cheshire County, England. Thanos was orphaned shortly after his birth, so keepers at the zoo stepped in to hand-raise the hungry little antelope who needs to be fed at multiple times during the day.

The youngster is beginning to find his feet now and is really starting to hold his own. He is doing ever so well and is getting stronger by the day. We’re hopeful that, in a few months’ time, we’ll be able to introduce him to some of the other members of our group of dik-diks. He may be tiny but he is certainly making a big impression on everyone at the zoo.