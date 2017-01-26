Laughing Squid

Juggling Robot Expertly Keeps Five Balls in the Air

The robotic juggler ServoJuggler expertly keeps five balls in the air. Five ball patterns can be difficult for human jugglers to learn and master, and they present unique challenges for robots as well.

The five ball juggling operation is the most difficult to control, because all five axis must be controlled synchronously and the throwing up the third, fourth and fifth ball require split the juggling kinematics description in more parts and ensure carry them out in control application in right order and time using any type of cam automat.

