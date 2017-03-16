Josh Gad and Jimmy Fallon Sing a Medley of Disney Songs Using Different Vocal Effects

Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) and Jimmy Fallon sing a medley of Disney songs using different vocal effects in the Tonight Show game “Box of Microphones”.
by Glen Tickle at on
