Jon Stewart Reunites With Stephen Colbert to Predict Trump’s Next Round of Executive Orders

The great Jon Stewart made a grand entrance onto The Late Show, where he reunited with former employee Stephen Colbert while wearing a very, very long red tie and some sort of small (hopefully faux) animal on his head. Stewart then took his seat and with a respectful nod to Johnny Carson’s Carnac, predicted the next few Executive Orders that the POTUS will soon be making.

