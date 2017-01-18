John Oliver Appears on the Sets of Other HBO Shows In Search of His Fourth Season Promo

While awaiting the announcement of the fourth season of Last Week Tonight on HBO, host John Oliver found himself instead perched behind the Iron Throne on the set of Game of Thrones. He then found himself on the set of Silicon Valley where actor Kumail Nanjian (Dinesh) overtly mocked his show. In further search of his promo, Oliver ran into Larry David in the studio lot, in the mistaken belief that the announcer was talking about him.
Last Week Tonight, literally one of HBO’s Sunday night shows, returns 2/12 at 11PM.
The countdown begins. On Feb 12th, we’re making our moderately anticipated return…https://t.co/2WtJlQQEMc
— John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) January 18, 2017