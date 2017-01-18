Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

John Oliver Appears on the Sets of Other HBO Shows In Search of His Fourth Season Promo

by at on

While awaiting the announcement of the fourth season of Last Week Tonight on HBO, host John Oliver found himself instead perched behind the Iron Throne on the set of Game of Thrones. He then found himself on the set of Silicon Valley where actor Kumail Nanjian (Dinesh) overtly mocked his show. In further search of his promo, Oliver ran into Larry David in the studio lot, in the mistaken belief that the announcer was talking about him.

Last Week Tonight, literally one of HBO’s Sunday night shows, returns 2/12 at 11PM.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.