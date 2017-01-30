Laughing Squid

John Malkovich Ponders Aloud About Another John Malkovich Who Claimed His Domain Name

John Malkovich, an actor known for his eccentric roles, pondered the concept of there being another John Malkovich in the world who could claim his domain name JohnMalkovich.com, which caused him to wax philosophically about his identity due to a short film in which other people live inside his head. After composing a demanding email to the other John Malkovich, the actor decided just to call the guy instead.

The real John Malkovich asks, “How is it that JohnMalkovich.com is taken?”

The short film entitled “Make Your Next Move” starring John Malkovich.

