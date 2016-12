Host Jimmy Fallon sat down with the comedy duo, Rhett & Link, to play a few rounds of their amusing Good Mythical Morning game “Will It Tea?” on The Tonight Show. The three amigos tried dipping tea bags filled with taco meat, deodorant, goat meat, and ghost peppers into their cups of water and then drank it to find out if it tasted acceptable. The results were both funny and, at times, quite disgusting.