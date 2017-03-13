Laughing Squid

Jeff Bridges Channels The Big Lebowski’s Dude In Speech for John Goodman’s Walk of Fame Star

During the ceremony for which John Goodman was receiving his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a sweater clad Jeff Bridges channeled “The Dude” his iconic character from 1998 Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski in a touching but in-character rambling speech honoring his co-star from the film.

Jeff Bridges broke out his Big Lebowski character ‘The Dude’ to honor John Goodman with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “Jesus Scene” from The Big Lebowski featuring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and John Turturro.

