Jeff Bridges Channels The Big Lebowski’s Dude In Speech for John Goodman’s Walk of Fame Star

During the ceremony for which John Goodman was receiving his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a sweater clad Jeff Bridges channeled “The Dude” his iconic character from 1998 Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski in a touching but in-character rambling speech honoring his co-star from the film.

