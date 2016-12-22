James Franco and Bryan Cranston Bond Over Hot Wings, Facial Hair, and Murder on ‘Hot Ones’

James Franco and Bryan Cranston bond over increasingly spicy hot wings, their past facial hair configurations, and murder while being interviewed by Hot Ones host Sean Evans. The pair was on the show to promote their new movie Why Him? opening on December 23, 2016.

Following in the bold footsteps of Key & Peele and Banks & Steelz, James Franco and Bryan Cranston close out Season 2 of Hot Ones by becoming the third twosome to take on the wings of death. The co-stars of “Why Him?” break down their facial-hair history and share crazy pre-fame experiences while tackling some of the hottest sauces on the planet.