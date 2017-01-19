Jack White Shows Jimmy Page and The Edge How to Properly Play ‘Seven Nation Army’ on Guitar

In an amusing clip from the 2008 Davis Guggenheim documentary It Might Get Loud, musician Jack White teaches guitar great The Edge and the legendary Jimmy Page how to properly play his Grammy-winning song “Seven Nation Army“. The tables turned a bit, however, when Page started playing the unmistakable chords of “Kashmir” and The Edge demonstrated his very distinct style in “I Will Follow“.
The film’s trailer from 2008.
It Might Get Loud is available to stream through YouTube, Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
