Internet Warriors, A Fascinating Look Into the Lives of Prolific Online Contrarians From All Over the World

In a short documentary for The Guardian entitled “The Internet Warriors“, director Kyrre Lien traveled around the world to speak with prolific and profane online contrarians (trolls), offering a peek into their personal lives and finding out their reasons for doing what they do.

Why do so many people use the internet to harass and threaten people, and stretch the freedom of speech to its limits? …Online platforms are their favourite tools to express the opinions that others might find objectionable in language that often offends. Do they behave in the same way when they come offline?

