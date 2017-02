Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GQ had Ice Cube go undercover as ActuallyIceCube to interact with fans on social media sites like Twitter, Instagram, and even answer services like Quora and Yahoo! Answers.

Ice Cube goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube, and more. “Fist Fight” premieres February 17th.