iBoy, A Teenager Uses the Super Powers He Gained After a Beating to Exact Revenge for His Friend

In the upcoming original Netflix film, iBoy, a teenage boy named Tom (Bill Milner) suffers a beating at the hand of a vicious gang who also assaulted his friend Lucy (Maisie Williams). Upon recovering from his injuries, Tom sets out on a path of revenge for himself and Lucy using the odd super powers he gained from shards of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. iBoy premieres January 27 on Netflix.

Tom is an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy.

