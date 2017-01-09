Laughing Squid

Hulu Series Brings Margaret Atwood’s Chilling Dystopian Novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to Life

The upcoming Hulu original series The Handmaid’s Tail, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s chilling novel of the same name, speculates a dystopian future of the United States in which democracy is overthrown. The totalitarian theocracy replacement, facing a ruined environment and a decline in live births, forces fertile women (handmaids) to repopulate the world as fast as they can. One such handmaid, Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, seeks to escape her restrictive world in order to find her child. The series also features actresses Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovsky and Alexis Bledel and premieres April 26, 2016.

As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

