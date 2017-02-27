Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Hugh Jackman Cracks up Over Sir Patrick Stewart’s Circumcision Story on The Graham Norton Show

by at on

Hugh Jackman cracks up over a hilarious circumcision story, told by Sir Patrick Stewart, on a TMI episode of The Graham Norton Show. Hugh Jackman also received some great advice from Sir Ian McKellen.

Laughing Squid

