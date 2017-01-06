How Younger Versions of the Late Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher Were Recreated in ‘Rogue One’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ABC News correspondent Clayton Sandell visited the San Francisco headquarters of Industrial Light and Magic to learn how they were able to recreate an interactive younger likeness of the late Peter Cushing to reprise the role of Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One. Cushing had originally played the role in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. The film used a stand-in actor and their Facial Performance-capture Solving System, a technique for which they were awarded a Sci-Tech honor from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They also recreated a younger version of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, with the full blessing of the late actress. In an interview shortly before her tragic death, Fisher explained how she felt watching herself.

I got older and no one told me. Then they put me on screen really, really big and they put me in high-def.