How Westworld Embodies the Ancient Argument of Predestination Versus Free Will

Wisecrack takes a a fascinating look at the multi-faceted philosophy of the acclaimed HBO series Westworld, paying particular attention to the how the characters embodied the ancient argument pitting predestination against free will in a place without the benefit of consequence.

Welcome to this special Wisecrack Edition on the Philosophy of Westworld, exploring how the show draws on one of humanity’s oldest stories to explore how free will shapes our understanding of good and evil. Through the lens of the show’s incredible cast of characters (Ford, William, The Man in Black, Arnold, Dolores, Bernard, and Maeve), we dive into themes of predestination, ethics, consciousness, and more, reflecting on how Westworld makes us think about the choices we make and how we live our own lives.