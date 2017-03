MinutePhysics explains how to teleport Schrödinger’s cat to the Moon in a video that breaks down quantum entanglement and looks at what is currently possible.

How to teleport Schrödinger’s cat: this video presents the full quantum teleportation procedure, in which an arbitrary qubit (spin, etc) is teleported from Alice to Bob by way of a pair of particles entangled in a bell (EPR) state and the transmission of information via a classical channel.