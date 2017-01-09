How to Prepare Louis C.K.’s Potluck Fried Chicken From His Television Series ‘Louie’

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to prepare Louis C.K.‘s potluck fried chicken seen in an episode from his FX television series Louie. The recipe is a quick version that does not require soaking the chicken and replaces buttermilk with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Sometimes an existential crisis makes you want to actually attend that potluck, so you have to make something, but you don’t do desserts, so you make fried chicken, but you don’t have time to brine it, so you follow Louis C.K.’s trick in this video.