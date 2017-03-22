Laughing Squid

How to Make a Steampunk Inspired Cherry Pie Featuring the Inner Workings of a Watch

In her tasty new tutorial video, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrates how to make a steampunk inspired cherry pie featuring the intricate inner workings of a watch.

As a kid my brother and I used to crack old garage sale watches open to try to figure out how they worked (and to harvest the wee rubies, which we assumed must be extremely valuable.) I still find watches and clockwork absolutely fascinating, and this is my homage – in pie form – to the beautiful artform. Hope you dig!

A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on

A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on

A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on

