Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In honor of the Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild releasing this week, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome created a new tutorial where she demonstrates how to make a Legend of Zelda rainbow apple pie

It’s made from basic apple filling tinted with gel food coloring and a bit of edible gold paint for some bling. Hope you enjoy!