Software engineer Matt Swarthout (a.k.a. “Vexal“) has created a hilarious video guide on how to easily modify a Porsche 911 and several other recent vehicles to run the first person video game Doom.

No engineering experience is required, it only takes a couple of minutes, and this works for many different cars built-in the last couple years.

For anyone wondering about the toaster, Matt created a tutorial in 2015 of how to mod a toaster to control PC video games.

via reddit