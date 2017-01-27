How the Snow in an Igloo Keeps People Warm

Joe Hanson explains how the snow used to build igloos keep the people inside warm in an episode of It’s Okay To Be Smart. Hanson also gives some examples of plants and animals that use snow to protect themselves from the cold.

If you ever find yourself stranded in the snowy Arctic (or bored in Minecraft), you’re gonna need to know how to build an igloo. But how can building a house made of ice keep you warm? The science behind building an igloo is the same reason that otters and reindeer don’t freeze to death!